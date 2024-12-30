Although police brass say there is no credible threat facing New Year celebrations in Times Square this week, they charge that they remain on heightened alert since the Oct. 6 terror attacks.

The NYPD is on heightened alert for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square this week, police brass said Monday — though there are no specific, credible threats to the Big Apple at this time.

According to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the ongoing war in the Middle East is the main reason for the elevated sense of security.

“We have been operating in a heightened threat environment since [the] Oct. 7 [terror attacks in Israel], and we remain vigilant,” Tisch said during a Dec. 30 press conference at the “Crossroads of the World.”

“The public can expect to see the tremendous amount of police resources deployed throughout the area and across the city, which includes members of some of our elite specialized units. Our drones will be deployed overhead to monitor the crowds in real-time and watch for any specific suspicious or unusual activity,” the commissioner added.

The NYPD says it is sparing no expense to protect the public and ensure all festivities go on without a hitch. Even so, they also sought to reassure the public that there is no reason to believe any danger is looming.

They did, however, remind those looking to ring in 2025 watching the ball drop not to bring various items prohibited from the viewing area, including backpacks, alcohol, chairs, and even umbrellas, despite the wet forecast.

Cops say the area will be sealed off on Tuesday morning as they begin to permit thousands of spectators to enter. Viewing areas will open as early as 3 p.m. Tuesday, and spectators will only be permitted to enter from designated entries at 49th, 52nd and 56th Streets at Sixth and Eighth Avenues. They can also expect “to be screened hierarchies from terrorism officers at these access points and most enter once you enter a viewing area,” Tisch added.

“The affected area for this event extends beyond Times Square and runs from 39th all the way up to 57th Street, and from Fifth [Avenue] all the way over to Ninth Avenue. We will begin standard street closures at four in the morning on Tuesday, then continue at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. So, if you plan on traveling into Manhattan tomorrow, public transportation will be your best option,” Tisch said.

Mayor Eric Adams asked those flooding into Times Square to look for suspicious activity and immediately tell a police officer if they spot something amiss.

“If you see something, say something. But most importantly, do something — notify any uniform personnel that is in the area,” Adams said.