New York ranked 10th safest state in the nation: Poll

New York came 34th in the disaster safety category.

New York came in 10th in a national ranking of the safest states in the nation.

Finance resource website WalletHub compared various metrics, including workplace safety, emergency preparedness, traffic safety and financial security, from the 50 states and Washington, D.C. to come up with its list.

New York ranked well when it came to assaults per capita and annual consumer savings account averages, but Superstorm Sandy put the state 34th when it came to disaster safety, according to WalletHub’s CEO Odysseas Papadimitriou .

“Had it not been for [Superstorm] Sandy, it would have been higher,” he said.

Where the state ranked in various categories:

10th– Murder and

Non-negligent

Manslaughter per Capita

12th– Fatalities per

100 Million Vehicle Miles

of Travel

28th– Employer Health Insurance Coverage Rates

45th– Public Hospital Rankings12th– Percentage of Population Without Health Insurance Coverage19th– Percentage of People Who Spend More Than They Make