New York Blood Center teams up with Feeding New York State for Save 1, Feed 1 campaign

New York Blood Center (NYBC) is partnering with Feeding New York State for their save 1, feed 1 campaign.

For the month of March, NYBC will donate $1 to Feeding NYS on behalf of every blood donor who registers to make a donation.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Feeding NYS for this campaign, as there are so many similarities in the life-saving work that both of our organizations do every day,” Andrea Cefarelli, Senior Executive Director at New York Blood Center, said. “Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a chronic shortage of blood, as well as a dramatic increase in the need for food bank services. We hope that this partnership is able to help both of our organizations to provide essential services to New Yorkers.”

Over $3 million New Yorkers are food insecure, equivalent to about 15 percent of the state population. Unfortunately, children are more likely to be impoverished, meaning they are also more likely to face food insecurity.

“We’re so grateful to the New York Blood Center for their campaign. New Yorkers love to help their neighbors,” Dan Egan, Executive Director of Feeding New York State, said. “We know that no one should worry about having enough healthy food nor having access to an adequate blood supply. The Save 1, Feed 1 campaign is a chance to help twice with one action: sign up to donate blood and donate a dollar to our food banks at the same time.”

According to the National Resources Defense Council, forty percent of the food in the U.S. is wasted, adding up to billions of annual food waste in New York City. Due to this lack of food, monetary donations are essential in paying for the transportation and storage of food.

To make an appointment at a blood drive near you, visit www.nybc.org/save1feed1.