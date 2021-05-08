New York City area comedian releases music video showing the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A New York City area comedian has released a music video showing the importance of being vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, Paul Costabile has been creating parodies based on different aspects of living in quarantine, including spending hours watching Chris Cuomo and “Hamilton.” In his latest video entitled “Shots In Town – The Vaccine Song,” Costabile wanted to remind viewers how far we’ve come thanks to science.

“I wanted to do something that felt good and reminded people about the amazingness of science,” said Costabile. “It’s just a positive thing reuniting and to get normalcy back.”

Costabile linked up with music producers Bryant and Lucius Page, who Costabile was in a gospel band with in college, to make the song. Originally, the song was meant to be a part of a health company’s marketing campaign. Though that plan ultimately fell through, Costabile and the Page brothers still wanted to release the song on their own.

“We had made the song and were excited about the opportunity and what it meant for the world,” said Costabile. “We thought, let’s just try it. A few months later, we had to put it out.”

Costabile says that “Shots In Town” is a Bruno Mars meets Macklemore feel-good song. The lyrics talk about the progression of the vaccine rollout, touches on the science and tells you how to make an appointment.

The music video for “Shots In Town” features videos of families from across the world reuniting after being fully vaccinated, as well as healthcare workers and patients receiving vaccines for the first time. Costabile initially had bigger plans that may have included him dancing with giant syringes. However, Costabile came to the conclusion that showing first-hand experiences of the effects of receiving the vaccine and reuniting with family would be much more impactful.

“I started to think, what is this really about? It’s not about me and jokes, it’s about how it’s affecting the world,” said Costabile. “I’ve had numerous people hit me up and say they are crying because they get to see their grandchildren for the first time. There’s so much of that happening right now, a byproduct of the vaccine. For anyone out there that has had second thoughts, this is the idea — to help them think about their family and how it can help family and the world.”

Costabile hopes that those who check out the music video not only enjoy the song but also get inspired to go get vaccinated if they haven’t done so already.

“I want them to sing and dance along and if they haven’t gotten the shot to go get it. I want them to realize that in this moment in history, everyone has the choice to help everyone else,” said Costabile. We’re all together on this. We’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Check out Costabile’s new video below, or check it out on Facebook or Instagram.