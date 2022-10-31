New York City schools to receive more funding to aid migrant students

New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced an expansion of funding for city schools experiencing an increase in Students in Temporary Housing (STH).

The program aids schools, which were identified by the Project Open Arms program, with six or more STH by allocating $2,000 for each new STH enrolled in the school since July. The total aid amounts to approximately $12 million.

These select schools experiencing the influx of students will be able to utilize the funding to provide additional support for students who are learning English, and additionally will be used to support families and make purchases necessary for school.

“Each one of our kids, whether born in the boroughs or just arrived, deserves every resource we can provide, which is why I am thrilled to be announcing this additional funding today,” said Chancellor Banks on Oct. 31. “Schools are the centers of our communities, and through these funds, we will ensure that our schools are fully equipped to provide the academic, emotional, and social needs of our newest New Yorkers. This allocation, alongside the work being done through Project Open Arms, will make sure our new students are able to continue their education without delay and families can know their children are being supported and cared for in the classroom.”

The funding will allow the schools to support and ensure language access, provide academic and extracurricular opportunities, coordinate support with community-based organizations (CBOs) and create supportive classrooms and learning environments.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams applauded the funding decision, saying the additional support will make a difference in the current migrant crisis which is seeing thousands of people being bussed in from border states.

“New York has always been a welcoming place for those seeking a better life in this country. As we see an increase of families seeking asylum in our city, we are working to ensure every student has the resources they need to thrive,” said Mayor Adams on Monday. “This additional funding will offer schools the financial support needed to assist our newest students — providing them with language access and additional academic support. We are proud to welcome these students with ‘open arms,’ and are thankful to our interagency partners from across the administration for providing students with the wraparound support they deserve.”

Other city leaders vocally supported the additional funding.

“The additional funding for schools that educate and care for our migrant children is a needed and necessary relief,” said Assemblymember Catalina Cruz. “Both the Chancellor and the Mayor have gone above and beyond to welcome and invest in these young people and their families, who have settled in our Great City in search of a better life. I am proud to continue to work in tandem with them on these issues, as we remain committed to advancing the immigrant community in New York City.”