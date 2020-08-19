New York City teachers’ union ready to strike if they believe schools aren’t safe from COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York City public school teachers are ready to strike if they believe the city hasn’t done enough to keep the schools safe from COVID-19 when the new academic year starts Sept. 10.

“If a court deems that we are breaking the Taylor Law so be it. We will deal with the ramifications of it,” UFT President Michael Mulgrew told reporters during a Wednesday a press conference. “We have promised the teachers and the parents of New York City that we would stand and fight if we felt a school was unsafe, and that is a promise we are going to keep.”

New York state’s Public Employees’ Fair Employment Act, commonly referred to as the Taylor Law, prohibits strikes by public employees. The UFT represents over 75,000 public school teachers.

Nearly an hour into the press conference, the UFT released a three-page-long school safety checklist outlining standards on school nurses, ventilation, signage, dismissal protocol and supplies.

The announcement comes as the city faces mounting pressure from unions, parents and teachers to delay the start of in-person classes in order to allow schools to better prepare.

Earlier this month, the UFT, which represents over 75,000 teachers, released a petition calling for the delay of reopening schools this fall calling Mayor Bill de Blasio’s reopening plan “unsafe.” The union, however, helped create the city create the reopening plan which it has now criticized.

During the Aug. 19 press conference, Mulgrew repeated calls for mandatory antibody tests for staff and students entering school buildings, the creation of a UFT School and Safety Report to document procedures and to supply schools with adequate cleaning supplies.

The UFT has more than 100 union investigators ready to start inspecting over 1,400 school buildings, Mulgrew added.

Department of Education spokesperson Miranda Barbot dismissed Mulgrew’s strike threat as “fear-mongering” in a statement.

“We spend hours a day, literally, talking to the UFT about policies and procedures and have delivered on a robust and practical testing protocol, a nurse in every building, and a 30-day supply of PPE for every school. We have the most comprehensive and rigorous plan in the country, coupled with record-low infection rates,” Barbot wrote. “When we see a full plan that is rooted in data and science, we’ll review it—until then, it seems like they just don’t want to say the quiet part out loud: they don’t want to open schools at all for students and families.”

Should the city’s 1,800 public schools reopen next month, it will be the largest school system to host in-person classes in the nation.