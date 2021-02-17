New York City under winter weather advisory as more snow is set to fall | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York City is under a winter weather advisory as more snow is set to fall on the five boroughs.

The city will be under advisory from 4 a.m. on Feb. 18 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 19. According to the National Weather Service, the city is expected to get 3 to 6 inches of snow on Thursday, with total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 9 inches by Friday night.

Earlier this month, New York City was battered with several inches of snow during a nor-easter that swept through the northeast.

The Department of Sanitation is gearing up for snow removal practices. As of publication time, Alternate Side Parking is still in effect for Feb. 18.

The city recommends using caution while traveling and using mass transit when possible — be sure to allow additional travel time. Check on neighbors, friends, and relatives, especially the elderly & those with disabilities, access and functional need, and if you lose power and have a disability or access needs, or use Life Sustaining Equipment and need immediate assistance, please dial 9-1-1.