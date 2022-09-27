Quantcast
New York City’s Jewish community celebrates Rosh Hashanah

By Tequila Minsky
Lab Shul’s Rosh Hashana service held at BMCC auditorium. Happy to be worshipping together after two years virtual of services.
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

This is the first year, since 2019, that many New Yorkers were able to observe the Jewish High Holidays in person. During COVID, many attended services virtually. The online broadcast of religious services allowed so many to participate in the annual religious rituals.

Those who still feel uncomfortable in groups, who can’t travel, or who live in far-flung places still may avail themselves to virtual religious services, happy to participate in the meaningful ritual.

(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

This fall, many congregations opened their doors to the public for High Holiday services for the first time since 2019. (And in a hybrid fashion—also continue to broadcast online.)

During the High Holidays of 2020 and 2021, Lab Shul held full services (with an in-person audience of 12) broadcast online. And while continuing to offer services online, it held its services this year, 5783: A Year of Presence, in person at the Borough of Manhattan Community College auditorium. Rabbi Amichai Lau-Levi greeted the in-person and online crowd with much joy.

Chabad gathers at South Street Seaport to blow the shofar awakening slumbering souls that have grown complacent.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

The Villager

The Villager, founded in 1933, is an award winning weekly newspaper serving New York City’s West and East Villages, Soho, Noho, Little Italy, Chinatown, and Lower East Side.

