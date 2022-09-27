New York City’s Jewish community celebrates Rosh Hashanah

This is the first year, since 2019, that many New Yorkers were able to observe the Jewish High Holidays in person. During COVID, many attended services virtually. The online broadcast of religious services allowed so many to participate in the annual religious rituals.

Those who still feel uncomfortable in groups, who can’t travel, or who live in far-flung places still may avail themselves to virtual religious services, happy to participate in the meaningful ritual.

This fall, many congregations opened their doors to the public for High Holiday services for the first time since 2019. (And in a hybrid fashion—also continue to broadcast online.)

During the High Holidays of 2020 and 2021, Lab Shul held full services (with an in-person audience of 12) broadcast online. And while continuing to offer services online, it held its services this year, 5783: A Year of Presence, in person at the Borough of Manhattan Community College auditorium. Rabbi Amichai Lau-Levi greeted the in-person and online crowd with much joy.