SEE IT: New York Comic Con 2022 wraps up four day extravaganza in Midtown

The New York Comic Con closed out its four-day extravaganza on Sunday after took over the Jacob Javits Center, flooding Midtown with superheroes.

It was an odd sight to behold for many New Yorkers who commuted alongside monsters and action heroes for more than half a week during early October. They came on buses and by train, a colorful cast of characters who descended on the gigantic convention center by the thousands.

About 200,000 pop culture fans were estimated to have passed through the doors of the entertainment mecca over the weekend period to bond over a love of movie, television, video games, animation, and more.

The New York Comic Con, commonly referred to as NYCC, draws crowds from all across the country and even internationally to cosplay, a practice that sees individuals dress-up as their favorite fictional characters. Comic Con goers pulled out all the stops, depicting everything from Ellen Ripley controlling a giant loader from Aliens and terrifying killers from horror franchises such as Halloween and the Ring to Marvel favorites such Ghost Rider, Iron Man and Wolverine.

In addition to cosplaying, fans also flocked to meet their favorite celebrities as well as attend panels in which the likes of Jack Black and Jamie Lee Curtis discussed their upcoming movies. Not only that, but many attendees also used the occasion to go on a spending spree. The show floor offered an array of products for sale from stacks upon stacks of comic books and video games to costumes, posters, action figures, and more.

On Saturday and Sunday space became so tight, crowds came to a standstill as human traffic gridlocked around booths and food stands. For others, many hours of the days were spent waiting in long lines for autographs and photo-ops. Still, most were happy just to be in attendance in what is swiftly becoming an exclusive club as scalpers attempt to raise the price on what are already hard to obtain tickets.