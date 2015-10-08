New York Comic Con kicks off with huge geek fanfare

New York Comic Con kicked off its ninth year Thursday, celebrating all things geek, and enthusiastic fans of all ages …

Ticket holders who were lucky to snag access to the four-day event lined up outside the Jacob Javits Convention Center Thursday, sporting exquisite paraphernalia. More than 152,000 people are expected to check out the booths, panels and other scheduled events this weekend.

Some of the first day celebrations included a first look at the new season of “Star Wars: Rebels” and the latest costumes and props from “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”