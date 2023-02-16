New York Irish Whiskey Festival returns to Manhattan ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

New York Irish Whiskey Festival (NYIWF) returns to Manhattan on March 11, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

The festival, which was established in 2019, is dedicated to the celebration of the growing category of Irish whiskey.

NYIWF is hosted in partnership with Irish whiskey expert Jack McGarry, a barman and co-founder of the The Dead Rabbit pub in Lower Manhattan, to present over 25 brands of Irish whiskey. The lineup will include large brands, like Bushmills, Glendalough, Powers and Teeling, but will also provide a platform to lesser-known and emerging brands.

Along with the whiskey, the festival will feature live music and traditional Irish bites.

NYIWF invites those familiar with and those new to the Irish whiskey scene to kick-start their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations by enjoying the whiskey, community, and atmosphere at the event.

The festival will be held at The View at The Battery located at 1 Battery Place. Tickets start at $75 and are available for afternoon and evening sessions. The afternoon session is from 1:30-4:00 p.m., and the evening session is from 5:30-8:00 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.