New York primary day voter guide

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the city.

The second New York primary day of the year is Thursday, when voters will be making decisions on several state races.

Only those who are registered with a political party can vote.

Here’s a guide for New York City voters as they head to the polls:

How to check your voting registration status

Check if you are registered and what district you live in on the New York Board of Elections website.

When to vote

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and are set to close at 9 p.m.

Where to vote

Polling locations can be found online at vote.nyc or by calling 866-868-3692.

Democratic races

Democrats will see races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, the state Senate, the Assembly and some judicial races on their ballots.

Republican races

There are two Republican primary races for the state Senate (Districts 11 and 15 in Queens) and one for the Assembly (District 62 on Staten Island).

Resources for any problems while voting

The attorney general’s office has a hotline for anyone who experiences problems at the polls: 800-771-7755. Voters can also email any complaints to civil.rights@ag.ny.gov.