New Yorkers filed 40,883 voter applications online in ten days

oters must register by March 25 in order to cast ballots in the presidential primary on April 19. Photo Credit: Netflix / Mark Fellman

There has been an unprecedented surge in New York state voter registrations — with about 40,883 applications received between March 10 and 20 — as New York State prepares for its presidential primary, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced yesterday.

Voters must register by March 25 in order to cast ballots in the presidential primary on April 19.

Online registrations at MyDMV between March 10 and 20 included 20,889 first-time voter registrations, as a hotly contested primary featuring Republicans Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, John Kasich and Democrats Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders gears up.

“Our online voter registration portal is key in this administration’s efforts to knock down barriers to democracy and encourage more participation in the electoral process,” Cuomo said.

“I encourage anyone who needs to register, or update their information, to join the growing number of New Yorkers using this simple and convenient tool to ensure their eligibility to vote in the upcoming presidential primaries,” he added.

Current voters can refer to the New York State Board of Elections website to check on their registration status.