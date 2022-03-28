New Yorkers can now order groceries from BJ’s through DoorDash

You can now shop in bulk from the comfort of your home thanks to a new partnership between BJ’s Wholesale Club and DoorDash.

The popular delivery app will now offer on-demand grocery delivery from 226 BJ’s locations across 17 states, including New York. BJ’s products can be purchased directly on the DoorDash app, offering members and non-members alike access to thousands of BJ’s items on-demand, and members can link their BJ’s account to get member-only pricing.

“BJ’s is proud to bring the convenience and value our members know and love to even more shoppers through the DoorDash marketplace,” said Monica Schwartz, executive vice president and chief digital officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are excited to expand easy shopping solutions for our members, while also bringing BJ’s wide assortment and exclusive products to new potential members.”

“We see the trend towards convenience only going in one direction, with grocery delivery being no exception,” said Shana Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash. “We are thrilled to welcome BJ’s to the DoorDash platform as our first wholesale club on the marketplace, continuing our mission to provide consumers with the convenience and savings they crave, while empowering merchants to reach customers wherever they are.”

In addition to BJ’s now being available for orders on DoorDash’s grocery marketplace, the partnership will also enable same-day delivery from BJs.com powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business, to help BJ’s members receive their orders directly to their home. All 226 BJ’s locations will be available on DoorDash’s membership program DashPass, which offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible DashPass orders.

In celebration of this new partnership, DoorDash will offer customers 30% off of their order of $100 or more (up to a total value of $40) for BJ’s on the marketplace from March 29 through April 12, 2022. Shoppers can use promo code TRYBJS at checkout to redeem their discount.