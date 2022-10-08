NFL Week 5: best bets, picks, and odds for Sunday’s slate

Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and after the first quarter(ish) of the regular season, the excitement surrounding the season has only continued to grow.

Despite an absolute dud of a Thursday night game, Sunday and Monday’s action will likely provide the excitement NFL fans are looking for. And, just to play it safe, you can add to that excitement by joining the action with some of these best bets and top picks.

NFL Week 5 best bets

Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants

The Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants will play the first game of Sunday’s NFL action in the league’s second of five international games this season.

Both teams will enter Sunday’s game with respectable 3-1 records; however, this game is not expected to be particularly close. The Green Bay Packers are currently 7.5-point favorites in the game, which speaks to two things.

First, the Packers are just plain better than the Giants. Despite owning the same record this season, the Packers rank well above the Giants in nearly every statistic save for rushing yards (the Giants lead the league). With a more talented offense and a more talented defense, it’s clear why this has the Packers favored.

Second, the Giants are extremely injured, especially compared to the Packers. New York is missing four of the top wide receivers, a young, talented pass rusher in Azeez Ojulari, and their backup quarterback, Tyrod Taylor. That last injury is especially tricky as starter Daniel Jones was injured as recently as last week.

Expect the Packers to win, and win big.

Best Bet: Green Bay to cover the spread -7.5 (-110) | DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots

The Detroit Lions will once again be without star running back D’Andre Swift, wide receivers D.J. Chark and Quintez Cephus, and even more this Sunday. Last week, these losses likely contributed to their loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. Despite the loss, the Lions did manage to score 45 points, as the offense was as potent as ever.

Detroit is rather deep in the weapons department as they boast tight end T.J. Hockessin, running back Jamaal Williams, and wide receiver Josh Reynolds who has been a pleasant surprise this season. Not to mention that star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was upgraded to questionable and may play Sunday.

The New England Patriots, meanwhile, may be without starter Mac Jones yet again. To compound the issue, the Patriots’ backup, Brian Hoyer, was just placed on the injured reserve due to a concussion. New England may not have either of their top two quarterbacks for Sunday’s game.

What the Patriots do have, however, is a talented running game that is going up against a Detroit Lions defense that has given up the third most rushing yards in the NFL. That alone may not be enough to overtake Detroit Lions, even at home.

Best Bet: Detroit Lions Moneyline (+143) | Caesars Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of an incredible shootout that very few saw coming. Albeit it was against the Lions’ defense, it was an impressive performance nonetheless.

Sunday afternoon, the Seahawks aim to be ready to prove themselves against a bit more of a difficult NFL defense. It’s a tall order, but Seattle has looked surprisingly capable. Save for their game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

For the Saints, they will also be — in all likelihood — seeing the return of star running back Alvin Kamara, which will likely help them seal the game as Seattle gives up the second most rushing yards to running backs. They will, however, likely be without Jameis Winston (doubtful) and definitely without Michael Thomas yet again.

Getting in at +5.5 before Winston is ruled out could end up being a steal.

Perhaps you may feel so bold as to pick the Hawks to upset the Saints in this game; I certainly couldn’t blame you for that. The BEST bet for this game, however, is for Seattle to cover -5.5 against New Orleans.

Best Bet: Seattle Seahawks cover +5.5 (-118) | FanDuel Sportsbook

AP Photo/Seth Wenig