Nor’easter rain could cause flooding, messy commute; strong winds forecasted

An inch of rain had already fallen by 9 a.m.

Heavy rain falls as commuters navigate through slippery road conditions on Horseblock Road near Route 112 in Medford, Long Island, Tuesday morning, Dec. 9, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

It looks like autumn 2014 wants to go out with a bang.

A nor’easter hit the Northeast Tuesday morning, with an inch of rain falling before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The rain started between 3 and 4 a.m. and is expected to last throughout the day, tapering off around 5 p.m.

The wind could reach up to 50 mph, but National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Morrin said the “primary hazard” with this storm is the rainfall. Central Park had already recorded nearly an inch of rain by 9 a.m., and there is another inch expected to fall throughout the day, which could lead to flooding.

“This amount of rain will not be able to soak into the earth, so it will run off and cause a lot of ponding and runoff on the roadways,” Morrin said.

While the temperatures in NYC were not cold enough for snow, other areas of the Northeast could see some snowfall.