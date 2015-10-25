Nupur Baten reportedly run over by her husband Sakwat Hossain in East Flatbush

An East Flatbush woman was reportedly struck and killed by her husband.

An East Flatbush woman helping to guide her husband as he backed their car out of their East 32nd Street driveway was struck and killed Saturday, according to a news report.

The New York Daily News reported that 26-year-old Nupur Baten was directing her husband, Sakwat Hossain, out of their driveway at 372 E. 32nd St. when he lost control of a 2015 Toyota Rav4 and hit his wife just after 9:30 a.m.

Baten was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital less than an hour later, authorities say.

Hossain, 31, got his driver’s license about three months ago, the Daily News reported.

No arrests have been made.