10 things New Yorkers can look forward to in 2015

Did 2014 not work out for you? Don’t fret, there’s a lot for New Yorkers to look forward to in the coming year. From new services and renovated establishments to highly anticipated events, 2015 promises to add new flavor to the Big Apple.

1 World Trade Center: The newest city attraction will be 1 World Trade Center’s observatory, which will open in the spring. Visitors will have access to the panoramic views from the 100, 101st and 102nd floors of the tower, which is the tallest in the western hemisphere, as well as a dining area.

Rockaway Boardwalk returns: The city has been restoring the Rockaway Boardwalk since Superstorm Sandy severely damaged it in 2012. Come Memorial Day the first phase of the reconstruction, from Beach 86th Street to Beach 97th Street, will be complete, according to the parks department. The second phase, Beach 97th streets to 107th Street, will be done by July 4.

Concerts: Big stars will be taking the stage throughout the year. The Who will take its anniversary tour to West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills on May 30, as well as dates at Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden.. The Foo Fighterswill visit Citi Field on July 16. U2 will finish its latest tour at MSG with six shows in July.

Decision on Democratic National Convention: New Yorkers will find out if the Barclays Center will host the 2016 Democratic convention in the early part of the year. Mayor Bill de Blasio and other elected officials held a two-day event over the summer to help make the case over Columbus, Ohio, and Philadelphia.

Wi-Fi hotspots launch: The city could begin retrofitting public pay phones into Wi-Fi hotspot kiosks by the end of 2015. These posts will provide people with free high-speed Internet. The kiosks will also have phone people can use for free.

Hudson Yards: Construction is well underway for the massive redevelopment of old rail yards on the West Side and next year the first building at 10th Avenue and 30th Street is slated to open. Coach, L’Oréal USA and SAP will be some of the companies that will occupy the 52 stories at 10 Hudson Yards.

Harlem food festival: Foodies will get a chance to sample the best dishes during the Harlem EatUp event in May. Marcus Samuelsson, the co-owner of Red Rooster, and Bill Clinton helped to spearhead the three-day festival that will also include live music and treats.

Colbert takes over the ‘Late Show’: The next generation of late night TV will continue in New York when David Letterman passes the baton to Stephen Colbert in late summer. Although the 50-year-old comedian won’t be bringing his Comedy Central persona over to CBS, he will continue to tape the show from the Ed Sullivan Theater.

Whitney Museum: The new building for the Whitney Museum will open at Gansevoort and Washington Streets following five years of construction. The new site will be in the heart of the West Side and includes 50,000 square feet for indoor galleries and 13,000 square feet of outdoor art space.

St. Pat’s renovation: The $175 million construction project on the cathedral is expected to be done in December, according to the Archdiocese. Over the last few years, crews worked on the exterior spires, cleaned the ceiling and restored the cathedral’s bronze doors and Elizabeth Ann Seton altar.