The Big Apple is setting up shop in Singapore to bring more Asian visitors to the city.

NYC & Company, the city's tourism wing, will announce Tuesday morning the launch of its satellite office in the Southeast Asian nation during the ITB Asia trade show. This is the 17th satellite office for the tourism wing.

Fred Dixon, NYC & Company's CEO, said over 227,000 tourists from countries such as Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand came to New York last year and the office would help to increase those numbers.

"Through the expansion of our promotional efforts in this region, we look forward to inviting even more travelers to discover the unique beauty and magnetism of the five boroughs," he said in a statement.

The office will be coordinated by a Singapore marketing firm Xzodus Pte Ltd and will use NYC & Company's "2019: A Monumental Year" marketing campaign to highlight some of the new attractions and events coming to the city next year. Some of the marketing points include the opening of the Statue of Liberty Museum, June's WorldPride celebrations and the reopening of the South Street Seaport's shopping area.

NYC & Company also noted that the recently launched nonstop flight between Newark Airport and Singapore — which at over 18 hours is the longest commercial flight time in the world — makes the travel to the two regions a little easier.

Last year the city saw 13.1 million international visitors, a 400,000 increase from 2016. New York is currently tracking toward 13.5 million international tourists by the end of this year, according to a NYC & Company spokesman.