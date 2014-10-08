.NYC domains go on sale to the general public on Wednesday

The domains are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

New Yorkers with physical addresses in the city can now grab a piece of virtual real estate with a .nyc domain name.

The new top-level domains go on sale to the general public on Wednesday on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The domains had been previously available only to a select group of nonprofits, government agencies and businesses.

There’s a $20 annual fee and a $30 one-time application fee to register domains.

Sales are expected to generate substantial revenue for the city, with at least $3.6 million guaranteed over the first five years of registrations.

The creation of the .nyc domain comes as the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, or ICANN, seeks to expand the available amount of real estate online by allowing geographic-based addresses.