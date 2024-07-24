Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

After seeing a record-breaking 7 million riders in the last fiscal year, NYC Ferry announced a price increase for most passengers – including seniors and people with disabilities – and a discount rate for teenagers.

A single ticket for the borough-wide ferry service will increase from $4 to $4.50 starting Sept. 9 this year.

The fare change “will enable commuters and other frequent users to maintain low-cost, one-way fares that match the subway and bus” by using the 10-trip bundle at $29, a per-ticket cost of $2.90, the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), which runs the ferry system, said in a press release on Monday.

The fare is also going up for senior citizens and people with disabilities who are enrolled in the NYC Ferry Discount Program, increasing from $1.35 to $1.45.

But younger New Yorkers will get some financial relief. Starting on Sept. 1, in time for the new school year, all NYC high school students can take part in the ferry’s discount program on weekdays. Parents and students can visit the NYC Ferry’s Discount Program webpage for information on how to apply.

“Every day, New York City public school students travel our city’s waterways on their way to school, and this partnership will make it easier for even more students to take advantage of NYC Ferry,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said. “From students studying aquatic ecosystems to graduates taking jobs in the city’s maritime industry, we know that our waterways are an integral part of our students’ lives.”

The new discount is per Local Law 236-A, enacted last year, to provide ferry service at a reduced rate for students.

Meanwhile, NYC Ferry also announced that the Rockaway Rocket has returned this year, giving riders direct weekend service to Rockaway Beach from Long Island City and Greenpoint. For $10, riders can reserve seats on two morning departures to Rockaway and two return trips through Labor Day weekend.

Last month, Mayor Eric Adams said his administration started looking for corporate sponsors to buy naming rights for the ferry system that primarily operates in the red financially.