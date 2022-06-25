Cutting the cord: NYC grassroots activists sever ties with fellow abortion rights group in Roe v. Wade reversal dispute

Several abortion rights organizations are at each other’s throats following Friday’s mass protests, citing claims that one group is doing more harm than good.

Thousands took over the streets on June 24 in protest of the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. Pro-abortion activists have unified their collective fury in the wake of the announcement, and the leaked draft opinion in May which foreshadowed Friday’s decision.

However, on Saturday, NYC for Abortion Rights—a grassroots pro-abortion organization—released a statement denouncing fellow protest group “Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights,” demanding the leaders take a step back from the movement.

“Our movement needs to be strong and united. Most repro groups have turned their backs on Rise Up privately since their inception. It is vital for all repro groups to now unite in discrediting Rise Up publicly,” NYC for Abortion Rights wrote on their Instagram.

NYC for Abortion Rights charges that RiseUp perpetuates harmful myths regarding the dangers of abortion through its protesters by hosting die-ins and wearing fake blood over white pants and holding coat hangers.

While this is intended to signify the deadly risks of back-alley procedures, NYC for Abortions believes these theatrics stigmatizes that abortion is a violent procedure and inhibits awareness on abortion medication.

Additionally, the group claims that RiseUp allegedly diverts money from its social movements for other means, perpetuates anti-Blackness, intentionally excludes sex workers, has a homophobic past, and are transphobic.

With only 24-hours passing since the first large-scale protest, advocacy groups are already seeing a rift in the movement.

amNewYork Metro reached out to RiseUp4AbortionRights for a comment and is awaiting a response.