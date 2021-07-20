Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Parks Department employee is being honored for her commitment to Washington Square Park.

Debra Hopkins, known as “Miss Debbie,” serves as the NYC Parks Playground Associate/Youth Activities Coordinator for Washington Square Park. July 20 was officially declared “Debra Hopkins Appreciation Day” in the city’s 27th District to honor Hopkins work in hosting and assisting with scheduled programs for children, as well as facilitating play in the Park’s 3 playgrounds, and helping to maintain the children’s spaces including the playground and family restroom.

Senator Hoylman said, “Ms. Debbie has been instrumental in making sure Washington Square Park a special and welcoming place for children and their families — including mine — since 2018. This proclamation celebrates her three and a half years of hard work in the Greenwich Village community, which is especially important as we resume full park events and programming after the pandemic. I’m thrilled to proclaim July 20 “Debbie Hopkins Appreciation Day” in our Senate District!”

Hopkins hosts a number of activities on any given day, including arts & crafts on Wednesdays and a borrowing library of toys and games on Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, Hopkins will soon be hosting a dance and music class on alternating Fridays and Saturdays. She also assists at additional kids programs such as yoga on Thursdays.

The Washington Square Park Conservancy funds Hopkins’ position with support from Council Member Margaret Chin. The Conservancy also purchases all necessary supplies and additional required resources for kids programs that take place in Washington Square Park.

“Children are among the most frequent users of Washington Square Park, and it’s important that they have a fun and enriching experience here. Miss Debbie helps to make that happen,” says Washington Square Park Conservancy Deputy Director, Sheryl Woodruff. “She encourages children to exercise their creativity, find their confidence, and care about their community. The Conservancy is proud of the impact she has made and looks forward to connecting with more children and families as they spend more time in the Park.”

“Debra ‘Miss Debbie’ Hopkins has gone above and beyond to care for Washington Square Park and engage children and families with fun, creative activities,” said NYC Parks Manhattan Borough Commissioner William Castro. “We join Senator Hoylman and our colleagues at the Washington Square Park Conservancy in thanking Debra for her outstanding service to the park and surrounding community.”

For a full schedule of events and activities, visit www.washingtonsqpark.org/events.