NYC pellet gun shooting possibly linked to Long Island cases, cops say

Tiara Ferebee, 24, was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an NYPD officer in the head with a pellet gun on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: AFP Getty Images / Robyn Beck

State Police said they are trying to determine if a Long Island woman charged in the Wednesday pellet gun shooting of a plainclothes NYPD detective in Queens is connected to four similar incidents later that night on Long Island.

Tiara Ferebee, 24, was ordered jailed on $1 million bond or $500,000 cash bail at her arraignment Sunday night in Queens Criminal Court. She was charged with attempted murder of a police officer on Saturday in connection with the incident, the NYPD said.

The detective was driving an unmarked vehicle up Jamaica Avenue in Queens, near 168th Street, when he was struck in the forehead about 5:10 p.m, cops said.

A passenger in a car driving in the opposite direction fired the shot, police said. Ferebee’s arrest came after police released a surveillance photo of the passenger.

The detective, identified in court papers as Adam Jangel, was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

“All four incidents are believed to be related,” a State Police news release said. “Due to the similarities between the NYPD’s investigation into a pellet gun incident in Queens and the incidents in both Suffolk and Nassau counties, the State Police and the NYPD have been working in close cooperation to resolve these cases.”

