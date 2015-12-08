NYC ranked as the best tech city in the world for helping startups

The city’s efforts to boost its tech scene has caught the attention of analysts who ranked New York as the top place for the industry in the world.

The report issued Monday by Accenture, Nesta and Future Cities Catapult, cited the Big Apple as the best of 40 cities when it comes to incubating startups. The report, which ranked London and Helsinki as the second and third cities, said there were several reasons why New York was a leader.

“They make sure that very different areas of policy need to work in concert,” the report said. “They employ styles of working that are more closely associated with start-ups than bureaucrats.”

There are 300,000 jobs in city’s tech ecosystem and it has a 7.6% growth annually, according to the mayor’s office and the city’s Economic Development Corporation. Over the last decade, the mayor’s office and other New York agencies undertook various initiatives to promote area startups such as the Tech Talent Pipeline, which trains New Yorkers and helps them connect with top companies.

“We’re proud that New York is being recognized as the tech epicenter that it is, where we’re focused on providing opportunity to New Yorkers across all five boroughs,” the city’s chief technology officer Minerva Tantoco said in a statement.