NYC SHOOTINGS: Two people wounded during overnight gunfire in Manhattan and Brooklyn | amNewYork

Two people were shot overnight in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as inclement weather put a damper on gunfire, police officials said.

This follows Wednesday into early Thursday morning when six people shot with one fatality in Queens.

At 12:01 a.m. Friday morning, a 38-year-old man was shot in the hand as he stood in front of 622 West 137th Street in Harlem. Police from the 30th Precinct say witnesses said two men on a scooter drove by and fired shots at a group, hitting the one man.

The victim was taken to St. Lukes Hospital in stable condition. No further information was available by press time.

The second shooting occurred at 11:01 p.m. when a 20-year-old man was shot in a basement apartment of 656 Miller Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. Police from the 75th Precinct say the victim was “uncooperative” with investigators.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was in stable condition.

The area of Miller Avenue has been the location of numerous shootings in the past, police say.