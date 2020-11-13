NYC SHOOTINGS: Two people wounded during overnight gunfire in Manhattan and Brooklyn | amNewYork

Two people were shot overnight in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as inclement weather put a damper on gunfire, police officials said.
This follows Wednesday into early Thursday morning when six people shot with one fatality in Queens.
At 12:01 a.m. Friday morning, a 38-year-old man was shot in the hand as he stood in front of 622 West 137th Street in Harlem. Police from the 30th Precinct say witnesses said two men on a scooter drove by and fired shots at a group, hitting the one man.
The victim was taken to St. Lukes Hospital in stable condition. No further information was available by press time.
The second shooting occurred at 11:01 p.m. when a 20-year-old man was shot in a basement apartment of 656 Miller Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. Police from the 75th Precinct say the victim was “uncooperative” with investigators.
He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was in stable condition.
The area of Miller Avenue has been the location of numerous shootings in the past, police say.
There were several instances of shots fired in Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx, but nobody was hit in those incidents.
Also, police from the 73rd Precinct recovered a handgun and ammunition, possibly thrown out of a window into a yard on Mother Gaston Blvd. and Pitkin Avenue. Police had to cut a lock on the yard to gain access to the weapon. It was not clear if an arrest was made in this case, but one officer said, “at least one gun is off the streets.”
Police seek information
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a gunman in surveillance video who is wanted for questioning in connection with firing shots that occurred in the Bronx on Nov. 10.
At approximately 6:08 p.m., in front of 59 West 170 Street, an unidentified man fired a gun several times in the vicinity of bystanders on a public sidewalk. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident. The gunman fled on foot westbound on 170 Street.
Surveillance video was provided by detectives from the 44th Precinct.
Investigators also submitted a sketch of the individual wanted for questioning in regard to the below described incident.
The sketch was referenced through the use of an eyewitness.
Anyone with information in regard to this or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.