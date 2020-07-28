NYC VIOLENCE: 2 dead, 7 wounded in overnight attacks

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Overnight shootings resulted in one dead and seven wounded, mostly in Brooklyn, but with two victims in Queens. One of the shootings occurring at the memorial for two other teens killed the day before, police officials said.

A woman was also killed in a knife attack in Brooklyn, apparently in an argument with another woman, not far from the other shootings early this morning.

The continued shootings have occurred on the same day as Bedford Stuyvesant residents buried at 1-year-old boy killed while sitting in a stroller in a shooting at Raymond Bush Park that also wounded three other people.

Rev. Al Sharpton who delivered a eulogy at 1-year-old Davell Gardner’s funeral called on the community to stop the violence and stated “BLM means something more than fighting against police brutality.” He and many other officials also blamed the proliferation of guns among young people, much of it coming from southern states.

It also comes after eight people were killed over the weekend in shootings, including two teenagers on a Cypress Hills basketball court Sunday night in a drive by shooting.

The shootings come as police have stepped up patrols and stationed officers at troubled spots around the city, especially in Brooklyn where the most shootings have occurred.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is now blaming the court system for not keeping up with criminal justice reforms, saying on NY1 last night that the reforms depend on providing defendants with a speedy trial, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the court system has not kept up.

Commissioner Dermot Shea has also blamed the release of prisoners from Rikers Island for COVID-19 relief, criminal justice reforms and failure of the court and grand jury system to operate. He has also blamed an surge of gang violence that has been blamed on the murder of rapper Pop Smoke, a known member of the Crips.

Here’s the rundown of the overnight violence:

July 27, 5:40 p.m. – Police from the 67th Precinct received a call of shots fired in front of 4409 Avenue D in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, where they found a 22-year-old man shot to the chest and leg. He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital where he died of his wounds shortly after arrival.

Witnesses say the assailant shot the victim and then fled in a white van, partial plate of “177.” Most witnesses were not willing to speak on the record, but at least one resident said the victim, who they called “Benny” was shot by Crips gang members out of Canarsie, the witness believed.

“I was at the deli on the corner of Troy when I heard the shots, my daughter and granddaughter were still in the deli when that happened,” said a man who identified himself only as Vin and who said the victim had just emerged from the same deli minutes before. “I wanted to make sure we were far away from what happened, it’s just too dangerous.”

His godmother, who would only give her name as Shelbin, said her godson, she identified only as Zion, had been living in Atlanta prior to the shooting and only returned recently. She said she did not know what he was doing in Brooklyn, and found a pack of rolling papers left by him on the steps of her home.

She added that Zion was living with his grandmother on East 43rd Street and Cortelyou Road, but couldn’t provide much more information.

Police meanwhile sealed off Avenue D from Troy to East 44th Street where several spent rounds were found on the sidewalk.

“We don’t talk about the gangs around here,” said one woman resident. “There’s just so much violence lately, you have to be careful just walking on the street.”

Also showing up was a representative of the 67th Precinct Godsquad who was also at the wake for Davell Gardner Jr. on Sunday. “It’s really been a lot lately.”

July 27, 9:45 p.m. – A teenage man and woman were shot at 374 Montaulk Street in East New York, Brooklyn, sending both to the hospital. The male, 15, was shot in the stomach, left thigh and hand and taken to Maimonides Medical Center while the woman was hit twice in the left thigh and driven in a private vehicle to Brookdale.

Police from the 75th Precinct, who were nearby, originally chased and captured a suspect at Sutter Avenue and Atkins and were holding him for questioning as a “person of interest,” though no arrests have been made as yet.

July 27, 10:30 p.m. – A 22-year-old man was shot in the shoulder while standing at the make-shift memorial to two other teens that were killed at the George Walker Park basketball court by a man firing from the sunroof of a black SUV on Sunday night. A third teen was also wounded that night.

Police were actually at the scene when the shooting occurred, one sergeant screaming over his radio, “we have shots fired at the memorial.”

The 22-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot at the memorial by an unknown person and witnesses have been unhelpful thus far in the investigation. The victim was being treated at Brookdale Hospital and was reportedly in stable condition.

“That park has been trouble since it was built and has been nothing but trouble – it should be leveled for housing because it is in an isolated spot,” said resident Kathy Lopez.

July 27, 11:43 p.m. – Two people were shot in front of 151 Beach 26th Street near Seagirt Blvd in Far Rockaway, police from the 101th Precinct said.

A 30-year-old was shot once in the chest as was a 26-year-old. The 30-year old went to Jamaica Hospital and the 26-year-old was driven by private vehicle to St. John’s Hospital, both in stable condition.

There was no description of the attacker and the case is under investigation by detectives.

There was also reports of shots fired at several locations in East New York overnight, but no other victims were reported.

July 28, 2:56 a.m. – Three people were shot in front of 710 Wyona Street in East New York, all three being driven by private vehicle to Brookdale Hospital. A 29-year-old man was shot in both legs, a 28-year-old shot in the butt and knee and a 41-year-old shot in both legs.

All three were in stable condition, though police from the 75th Precinct say they gave very little information about who may have been the assailant in this case.

Woman stabbed to death

A 37-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in front of 120 Osborn Street in front of a Quality Inn Motel by cops from the 73rd Precinct early this morning, police officials say.

Police discovered the woman with multiple stab wounds on the ground and EMS rushed her to Kings County Hospital, but she could not be saved.

Police reported that witnesses said the victim apparently had an argument with another woman on Pitkin Avenue when she was stabbed repeatedly. She was able to make her way to Osborne Street when she collapsed.

The victim has not yet been identified and the case is being investigated by the 73rd Precinct detective unit.

MTA worker Crystal Clarke saw the bloody scene and said, “ I came out side and noticed all the crime scene tape. I’ve never seen my block taped off like this before. It is scary times we are living in. Sad to hear she passed on.”

Anyone with information in regard to any of these assaults is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Meanwhile, a $21,000 reward has been offered for the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for killing Davell Gardner, 1, on July 12. He was buried yesterday.