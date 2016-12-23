NYC weather: Christmas Day will be sunny and dry, NWS says

It should be a sunny Christmas Day in New York City.

New Yorkers aren’t in for a white Christmas.

The rain is expected to last for the first half of the day Saturday before tapering off around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for a high near 45 degrees and lows of 35 degrees, with a cold front moving through the area in the afternoon.

The skies are expected to clear by evening and Christmas Day is forecast to be sunny and dry with highs of 46 degree and lows near 29 degrees, according to the NWS. That’s more seasonal than last year’s holiday weather — when New York City had its warmest Christmas on record, with temperatures in the high 60s.