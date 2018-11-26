NYC weather: Sunny skies on the horizon

The rest of the week should be seasonably cool and dry.

New Yorkers will be able to put away their rain boots and umbrellas for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The heavy rain on Monday, which prompted a flash flood watch and a travel advisory for the evening commute, was expected to leave the five boroughs overnight, making way for a cooler and drier forecast.

Temperatures hit a high of 50 degrees Monday afternoon and were forecast to drop to around 41 overnight. Scattered showers were expected to taper off before 1 a.m. Tuesday, with rain topping out around an inch to an inch and a half.

Sunny skies should appear Tuesday and stick around through Friday, with temperatures in the high- to mid-40s on all four days, the NWS said. The lows for that stretch should stay above freezing.

"It will be cold, but it’s not another arctic outbreak that we experienced last week," Weather Service meteorologist Melissa DiSpigna said.