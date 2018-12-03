NYC weather: Enjoy Monday’s warmth; the week will get frigid

Skies will remain clear throughout the workweek, according to the NWS.

Take advantage of Monday’s sun and warmth, New Yorkers — it’s only going downhill from there.

The city will see a plunge into cooler weather this week, with the silver lining that skies will remain clear throughout the workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

"Every year is a little different. It’s normal as you transition into winter to have periods where you’re above normal and periods where you’re below normal. You’re going to bounce around a bit," said NWS meteorologist Patrick Maloit.

Monday will start off almost spring-like, with a high of 58 degrees and a low of 37, according to the NWS. But Tuesday’s temps drop to a high of 41 and a low of 28. Wednesday is even colder, with a high of only 38 and a low of 29. Thursday and Friday warm up slightly, to a high of 41 degrees.

"The fact that we’re below normal for a week is nothing unusual when you look at it in a big picture," Maloit said. "It’s more unusual if you’re exactly what the normal is."