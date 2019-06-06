The sun will shine on the city all weekend as New Yorkers get ready to revel in a long-awaited few days without rain.

“The weather looks great,” said meteorologist Jay Engle of the National Weather Service.

Engle said Friday will see sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s, with the mercury not expected to drop below the low 60s at night. The sun returns on Saturday, with clear skies and temperatures in the 80s. The summery weather continues on Sunday with temperatures edging 80 degrees.

There is no chance of rain until Monday.

Even though it doesn’t officially start until June 21, New Yorkers can get into the summer groove with a series of free outdoor events at city parks, including Saturday morning yoga on Beach 108th Street in Rockaway, a screening of “Avengers: Infinity War” at the Wagner Playground in Manhattan or kayaking off Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The warm weather provides the perfect backdrop for the festive National Puerto Rican Day Parade, which kicks off Sunday morning on East 49th Street and travels up Fifth Avenue to East 79th Street.