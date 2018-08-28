NYC weather: Heat, humidity continue as temperatures soar into 90s

De Blasio urged New Yorkers to stay hydrated and check on neighbors.

Labor Day may be right around the corner, but the steamy summer heat isn’t going anywhere.

New York City is poised for another heat wave and officials are warning residents to take precautions.

A heat advisory is in effect for the five boroughs through 9 p.m. Wednesday, as temperatures are expected to reach 95 degrees with a heat index value of 103, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat wave is triggered when the temperature is above 90 degrees for three or more consecutive days. Monday’s high temperature at LaGuardia Airport was 91 and Tuesday hit 94 degrees, per the NWS.

Cooling centers, which are free for the public to use, have been opened around the city. Mayor Bill de Blasio urged New Yorkers to stay out of the sun and drink water.

“Keep cool, keep hydrated and check in on your neighbors, particularly seniors or anyone with a medical condition,” de Blasio said.

A 30 percent chance of showers Thursday afternoon will help bring the temperature down a bit, but the humidity will stick around. The high is predicted to be around 87 and the overnight low will drop to around 70, the NWS said.

Cloudy skies and a chance of rain continue on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the mid-70s.

The sun will return to the city on Sunday, with a high near 79 degrees.