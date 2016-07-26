NYC weather: Heat wave hits NYC as temps soar into the 90s

Temperatures are expected to reach above 90 degrees through Wednesday.

A summer scorcher has descended on New York City.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Tuesday until 6 p.m.

Tuesday was mostly sunny with a high around 89. In an effort to keep residents cool, the city opened its cooling centers across the five boroughs.

“Extreme heat affects people of all ages, but some New Yorkers are more vulnerable than others, especially the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions,” Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said in a statement on Thursday. “Stay safe by staying cool — use air conditioning, drink lots of water, and check in on friends and family.”

To find the nearest cooling center, visit nyc.gov/beattheheat.