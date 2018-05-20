News NYC weather to stay mostly cool and clear, except for Monday night thunderstorms Temperatures should remain between 60 and the mid 70s throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service. After a cold and dreary weekend, weather in the city should warm up and remain mostly clear this week, according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt By Max Parrott maxwell.parrott@amny.com Updated May 20, 2018 3:37 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email New Yorkers can expect some relief this week from the weekend’s rainy, dismal weather. Most of the week is set to be mild and mostly clear, the National Weather Service said, with evening and overnight scattered showers here and there. Monday should be sunny throughout the day and hit a high of 76 degrees. Thunderstorms will roll in around 9 p.m. and could hang around the next day. Tuesday will face a 30 percent chance of rain during the day, but the storms should clear out by Wednesday morning. Temperatures may fluctuate but they’re expected to remain between 60 degrees and the mid 70s for the duration of the week. “If you’re looking for hot and humid days, that’s not what we’re having,” said NWS meteorologist Carlie Buccola. Wednesday is expected to kick off a streak of clear skies. It will be partly sunny with a high of 76 degrees, followed by a sunny Thursday and Friday, with evening lows in the low 60s. By Max Parrott maxwell.parrott@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.