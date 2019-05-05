News NYC weather to be sunny after Sunday washout Midweek, however, will bring a drop in temperature as well as clouds and a chance of thunderstorms and rain. After a sunny Monday and Tuesday, New Yorkers should brace for a drop in temperature Wednesday as well as threats of thunderstorms. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated May 5, 2019 5:00 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email New Yorkers, who have endured plenty of April showers, are ready for some May flowers and sunny skies. The clichéd showers' counterparts should prove true early this week as temperatures rise to summerlike levels, according to the National Weather Service. After Sunday's washout, Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 70s on Monday and near 80 on Tuesday, said Tim Morrin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Those temps are quite high for this time of year, as the average high for May 6 in New York City is 68 degrees. "The week starts relatively very nice right on into Wednesday," Morrin said, adding there will be "early-summer-like conditions." But as the week goes on, Morrin said, a weak cold front is expected to move in, bringing temperatures back down to normal for Wednesday and threatening a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the day. And it only gets worse from there. "Then we get into another unsettled pattern toward the end of the week," he said, adding there is a 50 percent chance for rain on Thursday and Friday nights. "Due to the fact that there’s all those clouds, temperatures do take a little dip." Morrin said New Yorkers should expect to see temperatures of around 60 on Thursday, and in the mid-60s on Friday. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.