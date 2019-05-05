New Yorkers, who have endured plenty of April showers, are ready for some May flowers and sunny skies.

The clichéd showers' counterparts should prove true early this week as temperatures rise to summerlike levels, according to the National Weather Service.

After Sunday's washout, Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 70s on Monday and near 80 on Tuesday, said Tim Morrin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Those temps are quite high for this time of year, as the average high for May 6 in New York City is 68 degrees.

"The week starts relatively very nice right on into Wednesday," Morrin said, adding there will be "early-summer-like conditions."

But as the week goes on, Morrin said, a weak cold front is expected to move in, bringing temperatures back down to normal for Wednesday and threatening a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the day.

And it only gets worse from there.

"Then we get into another unsettled pattern toward the end of the week," he said, adding there is a 50 percent chance for rain on Thursday and Friday nights. "Due to the fact that there’s all those clouds, temperatures do take a little dip."

Morrin said New Yorkers should expect to see temperatures of around 60 on Thursday, and in the mid-60s on Friday.