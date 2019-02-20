A winter storm is expected to drop several inches of snow across the five boroughs Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Snow started falling in midtown around 11:30 a.m., more than an hour earlier than initially predicted. A winter weather advisory is in effect through 1 a.m. Thursday.

"By the time we get to the evening, we’re expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow," weather service meteorologist Jay Engle said.

Snow is already falling, and it's going to continue through this evening as sleet and freezing rain. Please exercise extra caution during your evening commute and consider taking mass transit if you can. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 20, 2019

The precipitation will then switch over to a mix of snow, rain and sleet and become all rain around 11 p.m., as temperatures begin to rise above freezing, according to the weather service.

"We're concerned about ice and travel problems Wednesday night," NWS meteorologist Tim Morrin said.

New Yorkers and city officials shared Morrin's concerns Wednesday. The city Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory through Thursday morning.

Outside Macy's in Herald Square, Nilufer Can said she's excited for the snow but a little worried about her commute back to Brooklyn later.

"Maybe it won’t accumulate so we don’t have to deal with the aftermath. I’m definitely leaving work early," Can, 26, said.

Joshua Gutierrez, 20, was manning the Wafels and Dinges stand during the afternoon lunch rush when snow began to fall in earnest. The stand is not enclosed in the front, where he takes orders.

"Oh my God," he sighed. "I can’t wait for it to end. I like snow when I’m not outside but when I’m here at work I have to fight with it."

Armed against the frigid temps with a heater above his head, Gutierrez, of Brooklyn, said he can't leave early because he has to wait for the person on the next shift to come.

“Going back [home] is going to be difficult," he added.

Area airports were also affected by the storm. Both LaGuardia and Kennedy airports reported delays and cancellations, and urged travelers to check their flight status before heading out.

The storm is expected to move out of the area by Thursday morning, but there's a 30 percent chance of rain through about 8 a.m. The sun will make an appearance late Thursday afternoon and temperatures will rise into the low 50s, the NWS said.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s, and a chance of rain returns on Sunday.