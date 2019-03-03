The city is about to get hit with another snowstorm that could dump anywhere from 5 to 8 inches overnight into Monday morning, the National Weather Service says.

The agency has issued a winter storm warning for the city from 1 p.m. on Sunday through 7 a.m. on Monday with warnings to stay off roads. The city's Department of Transportation has suspended alternate side parking on Monday as well.

Precipitation will begin as rain, falling after 4 p.m., but that will change quickly into snow early in the evening. The snow will fall mostly before 4 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the NWS.

The Department of Sanitation will have 695 salt spreaders and 1,600 snow plows out on Sunday afternoon and evening to prepare for the onslaught, according to Steven Costas, DSNY's first deputy commissioner who held a news conference with Joe Esposito, the commissioner of the Office of Emergency Management, on Sunday morning.

"We will concentrate on high spots that are prone to freezing," Costas said, adding that schools will be a priority for salt spreaders. "The decision will be made this afternoon about whether schools will stay open."

"We could see higher amounts in Queens, Upper Manhattan and the Bronx," Esposito added. "Our most critical time will be rush hour [on Monday morning] and we are urging people to stay off the roads tomorrow."

The snow will taper off and clouds will remain in the early morning on Monday, but skies will gradually clear with highs near 40 degrees and a wind chill between 25 and 30 degrees, the NWS says.

Chilly temperatures are expected to stay through Friday, but no precipitation is expected.

