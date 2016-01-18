NYC weather: Snow could hit New York City on Friday

You knew it had to happen eventually.

The winter’s biggest snowstorm so far is expected to arrive in New York City Friday — possibly hitting during the evening rush hour.

The storm is expected to land in the Big Apple between 3 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday and finish between 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, said Accuweather senior meteorologist Dave Dombek.

While there’s a chance the storm traveling in from the Pacific, across the western states and then coming up from the Southeast could peter out before hitting NYC or just give us a kiss of white stuff, “there is the potential for a sizeable snowstorm on the order of double digits — 10 inches and above,” said Dombek.

There’s also the potential for the snow to be get mixed with rain – you know, that icky, slushy stuff that freezes and makes getting anywhere such a joy.

And the party is probably over vis a vis the freakishly warm temps we enjoyed in December.

While Monday and Tuesday will probably be our coldest days of the week – in the 20s, with biting, bitter winds — the rest of the week should be in the 30s.

“It’s highly likely we’re not going to see the extreme and frequent warmth we saw earlier in the winter: We’ll be closer to normal,” said Dombek, noting that January and February are the months when it is statistically most likely to snow in NYC.