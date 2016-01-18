Quantcast
NYC weather: Snow could hit New York City on Friday

Sheila Anne Feeney
January 18, 2016
You knew it had to happen eventually.

The winter’s biggest snowstorm so far is expected to arrive in New York City Friday — possibly hitting during the evening rush hour.

The storm is expected to land in the Big Apple between 3 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday and finish between 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, said Accuweather senior meteorologist Dave Dombek.

While there’s a chance the storm traveling in from the Pacific, across the western states and then coming up from the Southeast could peter out before hitting NYC or just give us a kiss of white stuff, “there is the potential for a sizeable snowstorm on the order of double digits — 10 inches and above,” said Dombek.

There’s also the potential for the snow to be get mixed with rain – you know, that icky, slushy stuff that freezes and makes getting anywhere such a joy.

And the party is probably over vis a vis the freakishly warm temps we enjoyed in December.

While Monday and Tuesday will probably be our coldest days of the week – in the 20s, with biting, bitter winds — the rest of the week should be in the 30s.

“It’s highly likely we’re not going to see the extreme and frequent warmth we saw earlier in the winter: We’ll be closer to normal,” said Dombek, noting that January and February are the months when it is statistically most likely to snow in NYC.

