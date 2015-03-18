March is the cruelest month: Wind gusts, unseasonably cold temperatures and then snow on Friday

Saturday will at least have temperatures in the mid 40s.

Oh March, you cruel, cruel month.

Despite the promise of spring coming on the calendar, this week will remain unseasonably cold, with strong wind gusts on Wednesday and possible snow on Friday.

Wednesday will be breezy, with 15-20 mph winds with guts up to 30-35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will likely not top 40 degrees, and the wind chill will make it feel closer to 20 to 25 degrees.

Things will stay cold the rest of the week, and snow is forecasted on Friday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Faye Barthold said it does appear we are stuck in a cold pattern these days. “Obviously not as cold as it was in February, but colder than normal,” Barthold said.

Things will warm up a bit this weekend, at least. Saturday (the first day of Spring!) will have highs in the mid 40s. Just don’t look at the forecast past that if you want to stay optimistic.