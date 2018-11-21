NYC weather: Freezing temperatures for Thanksgiving

Paradegoers will need to bundle up this Thanksgiving.

A cold front is moving into New York City, causing temperatures to plummet to near-historic lows.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast projects a high temperature of just 27 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The coldest Thanksgiving Day on record was Nov. 30, 1871, which topped out at a chilly 22 degrees.

Folks heading to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation Wednesday night might see a few flurries before 8 p.m. The good news is that the clouds are expected to clear overnight, making way for a sunny — but still very cold — Thanksgiving.

Revelers are being urged to bundle up for the parade. Check amNewYork’s cheat sheet for the best guide to the event’s 92nd year.

Friday is forecast to be chilly and sunny with a high near 35 degrees, while rain is expected to move in Saturday and could stick around for Sunday, per the NWS. The tail end of the holiday weekend is expected to be a bit warmer, with high temperatures in the low 50s on Saturday and Sunday.