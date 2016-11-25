NYC weather: Thanksgiving weekend to remain cold with rain possible, NWS says

Black Friday will see cloudy skies with a chance of light rain, the NWS said.

Sunny skies won’t be seen on Black Friday, with mostly cloudy weather expected to last through Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Friday has a forecast of mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain throughout the day and into Saturday. Though a slight drizzle may occur, Friday will not be a “total washout,” a spokeswoman with the NWS said.

Expect to see clear skies again for the end of your Thanksgiving weekend, with temperatures cooling down into the 40s on Sunday, the NWS said.

The week began with temperatures in the 40s, a wind advisory and even some flurries, forcing New Yorkers to officially say goodbye to the freakishly warm fall weather.

We may have some more mild days up ahead, with a few “even in December, but nothing near 70,” degrees as we have recently experienced, Kines added.

The reason for our incredibly warm autumn was that the jet stream which separates warm air in the south from colder air in the north “was above NYC for most of the fall for an extended stay. And as we’ve noticed, it’s pushed south, which (now) allows the cold air to come in.”