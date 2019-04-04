Weather over the weekend in New York City is shaping up to be wet, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast predicts highs in the lower 40s with temperatures remaining relatively steady Friday night, even slightly increasing.

“For Friday we have an approaching warm front,” said John Murray, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. But the chance of rain increases throughout the day and becomes likely by the afternoon, he said.

NEW YORK/CENTRAL PARK, NY 58° Clear 58°/37°

“Eventually those probabilities do get very high, exceeding 60 percent Friday afternoon,” Murray said, adding that most of the rain is anticipated to fall Friday afternoon into the evening, winding down into a drizzle by late in the night.

“It starts to taper off by Saturday,” he said, and while there may be “a few showers lingering about the region” early Saturday, it should begin to dry out by nightfall.

Temperatures also begin to rise Saturday, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

There is a high pressure area building into the region Saturday night into Sunday, with Sunday’s highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

After a short reprieve, another system starts to approach the region Sunday night that may bring another bout of rain.

“The chances for that rain increase, becoming likely by Monday,” Murray said.