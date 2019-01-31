Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson was expected to make an announcement about New York City’s embattled housing authority Thursday.

“Thrilled to announce that @SecretaryCarson is coming to NYC tomorrow to make a huge & historic announcement that will be great news for the residents of @NYCHA,” Lynne Patton, a regional HUD official, wrote on Twitter Wednesday night.

“However, whether or not this announcement will be great news for the @NYCMayor remains to be seen,” she added.

The announcement is expected to take place at noon at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in lower Manhattan.

NYCHA, which has more than 400,000 tenants, has come under scrutiny for misleading the public about lead paint inspections and failing to provide heat to all residents. HUD last year threatened a federal takeover and gave Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYCHA until Jan. 31 to produce a plan to fix “long-standing issues with management, including lead, mold, heat, elevators and vermin.”

It was not immediately clear what Carson was going to announce.

In a Twitter exchange between Patton, who is a former event planner appointed by President Donald Trump, and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, Patton said, “We need independent oversight w/ historic levels of authority.”

“That’s not necessarily a receivership,” or federal takeover, she said.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"In order to truly fix @NYCHA, we must put people first & politics aside. This will require a trinity partnership at all levels of government regardless of a settlement outcome," Patton wrote on Twitter.