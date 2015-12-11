NYCHA releases report on 2015 emergency preparedness work

NYCHA will release an extensive report Friday that lays out its responses to major emergencies this year and its plans to improve operations at the city’s various public housing projects.

Officials said the NYCHA Office of Emergency Preparedness has made progress since its creation in response to issues raised after Superstorm Sandy.

The agency, which works with the city’s office of emergency management, created a new and better structure for instances such as snowstorms or this summer’s Legionnaires’ disease outbreak, according to NYCHA general manager Michael Kelly. “We’ve shown considerable progress and plan to build on successes to enhance our preparedness, training and communications in 2016,” he said in a statement.