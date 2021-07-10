Live from Queens, it’s ‘Saturday Night Lights’: Youth sports program expands at 17 locations

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As part of the ongoing efforts to decrease youth violence across the borough, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz joined Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on Friday, July 9, to announce the expansion of 17 new Saturday Night Lights (SNL) program sites in Queens.

Katz called the expansion an important step in increasing access to this public initiative that is focused on youth development and violence prevention.

“The growth of the Saturday Night Lights program reflects the importance of empowering young New Yorkers to make good choices,” Katz said. “Without good choices, Saturday nights can provide too many opportunities for getting into trouble. Saturday Night Lights is a program that enables young participants to spend that time in positive ways, engaging in team building experiences, high-intensity sports and other recreational activities. This expansion across Queens represents keen investment in our youth, our communities, and public safety in our borough.”

The expansion of the program is supported by a commitment of $5 million in baseline funding Mayor de Blasio included in the city’s ”recovery budget.”

A key component of the program is bringing cops and kids together. Teams of Youth Coordination Officers from NYPD precincts will be at each of the 100 gymnasiums across the city every Saturday night, helping coach and participate with members of community-based organizations to interact with young people and help make lasting and positive impacts.

“This program, centered on enhancing youth development, is an exciting step forward for the NYPD and our partners in continuing to build trust and create opportunities for kids in neighborhoods throughout New York City,” Shea said. “This has always been important, but it has never been more important than it is at this moment.”

The program began on Saturday, July 10 and will continue all year long.

The new Saturday Night Lights locations in Queens include:

YMCA of Greater New York Rockaway YMCA (207 Beach 73rd Street), Precinct 100

The Child Center of NY Ocean Bay Cornerstone (57-10 Beach Channel Drive), Precinct 101

The Child Center of NY Redfern (1544 Hassock St), Precinct 101

The Child Center of NY Oceanside Cornerstone (339 Beach 54th Street), Precinct 101

Greater Ridgewood Youth Council Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens (110-04 Atlantic Ave), Precinct 102

Jamaica YMCA Jamaica YMCA (89-25 Parsons Blvd), Precinct 103

SQPA IS 8 (108-35 167 Street), Precinct 103

SQPA South Jamaica II 109-04 160th Street), Precinct 103

YMCA of Greater New York Ridgewood YMCA (69-02 64th Street), Precinct 104

YMCA of Greater New York Cross Island YMCA (238-10 Hillside Avenue), Precinct 105

CITC Thomas Edison High School (165-65 84th Ave); Original Location (Re-opening Date TBD)

August Martin High School (156-10 Baisley Blvd), Precincts 107 and 113

YMCA of Greater New York Long Island City YMCA (32-23 Queens Boulevard), Precinct 108

The Child Center of NY Latimer Gardens Cornerstone (34-30 137th Street), Precinct 109

The Child Center of NY M.S. 72 (133-25 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.), Precinct 113

HANAC Inc Astoria (4-05 Astoria Blvd), Precinct 114

Greater Ridgewood Youth IS 204 (36-41 28th Street), Precinct 114

Police Athletic League (PAL) Edward Byrne Center (116-25 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.), Precinct 103

Three more locations will be announced soon.Saturday Night Lights offers recreational programming for young people ages 11 to 18 on Saturday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m.