NYPD officer Jacob Sabbagh arrested for sexually abusing girl under age of 13, indictment says

The alleged abuse happened when the child was between 10 and 13, a law enforcement official said.

Handcuffs are seen in this undated image. Photo Credit: Melissa Kravitz

An off-duty police officer is accused of sexually abusing a girl between the ages of 10 and 13, a law enforcement official said.

Jacob Sabbagh, 33, was released without bail Wednesday after he was charged with the alleged abuse. The indictment charged Sabbagh with inappropriately touching the young girl’s private areas multiple times between June 2005 and June 2008.

A law enforcement official told amNewYork that the alleged abuse happened when the victim was between 10 and 13 years old, but that the victim reported the abuse when she was 16.

Sabbagh was charged with second-degree sexual conduct against a child, second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. He was released without bail, a law enforcement official said.

Sabbagh has been an NYPD officer for about six years and was most recently assigned to building maintenance, a law enforcement official said. He was suspended without pay, according to police.

An attorney for Sabbagh did not immediately respond to a call for comment.