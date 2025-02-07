NYPD seeks suspect who pushed elderly man off Bronx bus after dispute over seat

The NYPD is seeking this individual in connection with an assault on a 74-year-old man on a BX9 bus in the Bronx.

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who pushed a 74-year-old man off a city bus in the Bronx following a dispute over a seat.

According to the NYPD, the assault took place on a BX9 bus at around 11:35 a.m. on Feb. 5, near the intersection of West Kingsbridge Road and Sedgwick Avenue, within the confines of the 52nd Precinct.

The incident allegedly occurred after a verbal dispute erupted between the 74-year-old man and an unidentified individual over a seat on the bus. The suspect then pushed the elderly man, causing him to fall out of the bus. The victim’s hip was dislocated in the fall, and he had to be transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital.

The NYPD is urging anyone with information about the suspect to come forward.

Individuals with information are encouraged to reach out to the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls will remain strictly confidential as the investigation continues.