The class of NYPD recruits sworn in Thursday isn’t the largest ever, but officials still hailed it as a “milestone” group.

This class has the distinction of having the most women on record, as well as the highest percentage of city residents.

During a brief ceremony at the Police Academy in College Point, Queens, Police Commissioner James O’Neill witnessed the swearing-in of 499 recruits — all still dressed in civilian garb — as a prelude to their six months of training at the academy, needed before they hit the streets.

“This is really a milestone class,” First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker told reporters afterward.

Nearly 27 percent of the recruits are women, the most since record-keeping began in the modern Compstat era, he said.

The new class is also one of the most diverse, at less than 34 percent white — the lowest percentage in the modern era.

Almost 17 percent of the recruits are black, the second-highest percentage on record, and the number of Asian recruits, at 14.3 percent, is the most ever, according to Tucker.

Overall, the NYPD’s uniformed force is currently 49.7 percent white; 27.5 percent Hispanic; 15.1 percent black; and 7.4 percent Asian.

More than 70 percent of the new recruits live in the city, with the rest residing in surrounding areas, including Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties. Tucker said 28.5 percent of the recruits were born outside the United States.

With just over half of uniformed cops living in the city, the department has been actively trying to lure recruits from the five boroughs. Tucker attributed the changing demographics in recruiting classes to the department’s increased outreach efforts.

The new class is also the most highly educated, with 46 percent holding baccalaureate degrees, along with one doctor and two holders of law degrees, Tucker said.

In remarks to the new recruits, O’Neill stressed the need for them to live exemplary lives, particularly while they are in the academy and a career in law enforcement awaits.

“You have a lot to lose here,” he told them.