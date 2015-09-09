NYPD sergeant charged for sex abuse

A 54-year-old NYPD sergeant was charged yesterday with third-degree sex abuse for an incident that took place inside of One …

A 54-year-old NYPD sergeant was charged yesterday with third-degree sex abuse for an incident that took place inside of One Police Plaza in January, according to police and court records.

Michael Iscenko was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. inside of police headquarters yesterday, court records showed. He was suspended without pay following his arrest, a law enforcement official said.

The alleged incident was recorded, according to court records.

Iscenko was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court Wednesday and bail was set at $3,000. His attorney did immediately respond to a request for comment.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19.

(Alison Fox)