NYPD sergeant charged for sex abuse

A 54-year-old NYPD sergeant was charged yesterday with third-degree sex abuse for an incident that took place inside of One Police Plaza in January, according to police and court records.
Michael Iscenko was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. inside of police headquarters yesterday, court records showed. He was suspended without pay following his arrest, a law enforcement official said.
The alleged incident was recorded, according to court records.
Iscenko was indicted in Manhattan Supreme Court Wednesday and bail was set at $3,000. His attorney did immediately respond to a request for comment.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19.
(Alison Fox)