NYPD shakeup: Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch ousts internal affairs chief amid Maddrey sexual misconduct allegations

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch ousted NYPD Chief of Internal Affairs Miguel Iglesias on Saturday night amid sexual misconduct accusations involving former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey that led to a massive shakeup in departmental leadership precipitated by Maddrey’s resignation.

The top cop announced that Iglesias had been “relieved” of his duties mere hours after disturbing details surrounding Maddrey came to light. According to a report from the New York Post, Maddrey — while chief of department, the highest-ranking NYPD uniformed member — allegedly preyed upon a financially troubled lieutenant, Quathisha Epps, demanding sexual favors in exchange for more overtime in order to help pay for mounting bills.

“He wanted to have anal sex, vaginal sex, oral sex,” Epps told the New York Post. “He was always asking me to kiss his penis.”

According to the New York Post, Epps was the department’s top earner in fiscal year 2024, earning more than $400,000.

After the Post began investigating the story, Maddrey suddenly submitted his resignation Saturday morning. That led to swift and decisive action from Tisch, who became the city’s top cop last month.

Tisch revealed on Saturday that she had accepted Maddrey’s resignation and temporarily replaced him with Chief of Patrol John Chell. Later on Saturday, she announced the changing of guard at Internal Affairs, with Iglesias having been released from his responsibilities as department chief. Iglesias, the NYPD stated, submitted his papers for retirement.

With a massive shakeup currently underway in the department, some NYPD insiders tell amNewYork Metro that they are concerned about who could be next on the chopping block and who else could be involved in the scandal.

Edward Thompson, a 38-year NYPD veteran, will take over as Chief of Internal Affairs. Tisch lauded Thompson’s professionalism, citing his previous experience as the Commanding Officer of the Fugitive Enforcement Division, the Quality Assurance Division, and the Homeless Outreach and Shelter Security Division, as well as the Chief of Enforcement at the New York City Department of Sanitation.

“Above all else, the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau must always be dedicated to preserving integrity and rooting out corruption in all its forms,” Commissioner Tisch said. “It is an essential function that is crucial to maintaining honor and nobility in the profession and preserving public trust. Chief Thompson is up to the task.”

This comes as a slew of New York politicians weigh in on the scandal that itself only comes mere months after former Police Commissioner Edward Caban himself resigned amid an alleged corruption scandal involving his twin working as a fixer for nightclubs to remove violations in exchange for a financial kickback.

“A man who grows accustomed to abusing his power without consequences will come to be convinced of his own invincibility. A classic case of hubris sowing the seeds of one’s downfall,” Congressman Ritchie Torres wrote of Maddrey on X (formerly Twitter).

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams also chimed in on social media, citing the controversial, much-fought-over “How Many Stops Act” and its potential need for overtime as “the least of any problems” following the bombshell.

“Don’t forget how @NYCMayor & top @NYPDnews brass lied and fear mongered about “The How Many Stops Act” for months. After the first report this November, the biggest complaint was $1.4mil in overtime Now quite apparent that it was the least of any problems. #apologyaccepted,” he wrote on X.